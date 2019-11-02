UrduPoint.com
Defiant Trump Touts Economy, Rallies Base Against Impeachment

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Washington, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A defiant US President Donald Trump left Washington Friday for a rally in Mississippi to push his fight against impeachment, buoyed by strong Republican support and good employment figures.

"The Democrats are crazed, they're lunatics," Trump told reporters before leaving the White House on the Marine One helicopter. "You can't impeach a president who has the greatest economy in the history of our nation." The rally in Tupelo was to be Trump's first since the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly, but along sharply divided party lines, to put the impeachment probe on a formal track.

That vote Thursday set in motion a likely unstoppable surge toward Trump becoming only the third American president to be impeached.

He is accused of abusing his office by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into opening a corruption probe against one of his 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden.

But while Democrats advance against the president, Trump is focusing on a strategy that relies on party loyalty and flat out denial that his pressure on Ukraine was illegal.

As long as the Republican majority in the Senate sticks by him, the lower house impeachment will fail to remove him from office. And Trump thinks he has that support locked up, thanks to backing from his powerful voter base and thus far supportive party.

"The Republicans have been amazing," he said.

Earlier, Trump told the Washington Examiner newspaper that impeachment has "energized my base like I've never seen before." Trump is also putting more effort into highlighting the economy, a point that Republicans might wish he stuck to more often, rather than his frequent diversions into more controversial territory.

Trump got a boost on that score with jobs figures Friday that showed employment growing at a steady pace. The 128,000 new jobs reported by the Labor Department exceeded predictions.

Unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 percent but is still near the lowest rate in decades.

