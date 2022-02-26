UrduPoint.com

Defiant Zelensky Vows 'I'm Still Here' After Russian Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

