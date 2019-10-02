Defnding champion McLeod breezes into hurdles final

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Reigning 110 metres hurdles champion Omar McLeod posted the fastest time in the semi-finals on Wednesday timing 13.08 seconds.

The 25-year-old Jamaican -- who is also the Olympic champion -- beat home Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in the second of the three semi-finals.

The two fastest losers both came from McLeod's semi-final, China's Xie Wenjun and Devon Allen of the United States scraping through.

The 2015 world champion Sergey Shubenkov, competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the doping scandal that engulfed his country, kept his hopes alive of a second gold later on Wednesday in finishing second in his semi-final behind American Grant Holloway of the United States (13.10sec).

Spain's Cuba-born 2016 Olympic semi-finalist Orlando Ortega joined them in the final taking his semi (13.16) ahead of surprise package Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus.