Deforestation In Brazil Amazon Falls, More Indigenous Reserves Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Deforestation in Brazil Amazon falls, more Indigenous reserves approved

Bras�lia, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell by 66 percent in August versus the same month last year, the government said Tuesday, while also announcing the demarcation of two new Indigenous reserves.

"In August, we had a reduction of 66.11 percent in deforestation" in Brazil's share of the world's biggest rainforest, Environment Minister Marina Silva told a ceremony marking Amazon Day.

That followed a similar year-on-year drop of 66 percent in July -- both crucial months in the Amazon, where deforestation typically surges this time of year with the onset of drier weather.

According to satellite monitoring by Brazil's space research institute, INPE, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon wiped out 1,661 square kilometers (641 square miles) in August 2022, the last year of far-right Jair Bolsonaro's term.

Bolsonaro (2019-2022), an ally of the powerful agribusiness industry blamed for driving the destruction, presided over a sharp increase in deforestation in the Amazon.

"These results show the determination of the Lula administration to break the cycle of abandonment and regression seen under the previous government," Silva said.

"If we don't protect the forest and its people, we'll condemn the world to a brutal increase of CO2 emissions and, as a result, accelerating climate change."

