Deforestation Wiped Out 8% Of Amazon In 18 Years: Study

Tue 08th December 2020

Sao Paulo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Deforestation in the Amazon destroyed an area bigger than Spain from 2000 to 2018, wiping out eight percent of the world's biggest rainforest, according to a study released Tuesday.

The Amazon plays a vital role in curbing climate change, but destruction of the rainforest has only accelerated in recent years, found the study by the Amazon Geo-Referenced Socio-Environmental Information Network (RAISG).

Since the turn of the millennium, 513,000 square kilometers (198,000 square miles) of the rainforest have been lost, according to the updated Amazon atlas produced by the organization, a consortium of groups from across the region.

It is RAISG's first such atlas since 2012.

The consortium found that after hitting a high of 49,240 square kilometers of forest loss in 2003 -- a record for this century -- deforestation eased to a low of 17,674 square kilometers in 2010.

However, the destruction has since surged to startling levels.

