Delaney Secures Sevilla Win Over Athletic Bilbao

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Thomas Delaney's superb curling effort earned Sevilla a battling 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as they trimmed Real Madrid's lead in La Liga to five points.

The Denmark international bent a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area late in the first half to give Sevilla a welcome victory after their midweek Champions League exit.

Julen Lopetegui's side rode their luck at times as Athletic twice hit the post through Dani Garcia and Unai Vencedor, while Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico both went close before captain Iker Muniain blazed over the best chance for the hosts.

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid on Sunday and Carlo Ancelotti's league leaders could climb 13 points clear of the reigning champions with a victory.

Barcelona will be attempting to overcome the disappointment of dropping out of the Champions League when they travel to Osasuna while a battle of the surprise contenders sees Real Betis host Real Sociedad.

