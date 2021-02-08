UrduPoint.com
Delayed Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam Begins

Melbourne, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian Open finally got under way at Melbourne Park on Monday, three weeks later than originally scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, the third seed, struck the first serve of the tournament on Rod Laver Arena against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the women's singles, with Serena Williams to follow and men's world number one Novak Djokovic playing in the night session.

