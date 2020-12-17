UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delayed UN Humanitarian Convoys Reach Ethiopia's Tigray

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Delayed UN humanitarian convoys reach Ethiopia's Tigray

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Humanitarian convoys have begun to reach Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a United Nations spokesman said Wednesday, after the area was cut off in early November by a government military offensive.

Fighting has raged since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched military operations targeting Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

"Our WFP (World Food Programme) colleagues did manage to get a convoy in yesterday. Eighteen trucks delivered 570 metric tonnes of food," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The UN had this week expressed frustration at lack of access for humanitarian aid.

The convoys headed for the Adi Harush and Mai Ayni camps, which mainly host refugees from Eritrea, carrying supplies that would feed 35,000 refugees for a month.

"The supplies are going to be distributed in coming days. And other convoys are heading to other camps," Dujarric said.

"We are still looking for that unhindered and full humanitarian access that is so critical to reach the displaced population in Tigray and even people who have stayed in their homes."The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday delivered its first convoy to Mekele, Tigray's capital, in coordination with Ethiopian authorities.

Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace prize winner, declared victory after Federal troops took Mekele in late November, but the UN has since reported fighting in multiple parts of the region.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Mekele Eritrea Ethiopia November From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

9 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

9 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

9 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

9 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.