Delhi Fears The Worst Amid Smog Cloud, Coronavirus Wave

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :A steady stream of patients is coming out of New Delhi's brownish atmosphere for treatment at the Breathe Better clinic, where lung specialist Davinder Kundra is confronting what he calls the "double whammy" of deadly smog and the coronavirus.

Kundra is among a growing number of doctors who are worried as the capital's notorious air again hits peak pollution levels while a new pandemic wave is battering hospitals.

Every winter pollution season, demand for beds spikes in the world's most polluted capital because of an increase in lung diseases and chronic bronchitis.

Now the coronavirus has come back after a lull, new cases reaching a record 7,000 a day. Some official predictions say the figure could soon exceed 12,000.

India already has the world's second-highest number of cases -- 8.

5 million -- behind the United States.

With studies strongly linking air pollution to increased coronavirus deaths, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the intense annual smog from farm fires, cars and industry was worsening the pandemic crisis.

As he fretted over the x-ray of one pneumonia patient, Kundra said he spots at least one coronavirus suspect a day in his small clinic and orders them to get tested.

"Tiny microscopic pollutants act as carriers for the virus and go deep into the lungs. So Delhi is facing a double whammy because of pollution and coronavirus cases," he said.

"Patients who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and are exposed to increased pollution are prone to have more severe forms of the infection."

