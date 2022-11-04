UrduPoint.com

Delhi's Air Quality Remains Under Severe Category

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 10:10 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The overall air quality in and around Delhi was recorded at 453 in terms of PM2.5 on Friday morning, which falls under Severe category, thus putting the general public at serious risks of respiratory effects.

Health experts described it as a warning with emergency conditions, and advised people to avoid any outdoor physical activity.

The Dhirpur area of Delhi recorded an AQI (air quality index) of 533 in terms of PM10, categorized as Severe. Similarly, Delhi's adjacent city Gurugram had an AQI of 544 in terms of PM2.5, and another nearby city of Noida had an AQI of 516 in terms of PM2.5, also categorized as "Severe" category.

In a forecast, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that Delhi's AQI would continue to remain in the "Severe" category till Saturday.

It also said that a significant relief from air pollution is expected from Saturday evening onwards.

SAFAR Director Gufran Beig said that the air quality will continue to remain in the Severe category though a little bit of improvement can be expected.

According to him, the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's deteriorating air quality is around 38 percent. "It is the highest of the season. It may reduce slightly in a day," a media report quoted him as saying.

The local administration in Noida has decided to start online-schooling amid rising air pollution levels.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Delhi government, asking it to "consider taking a decision to close down schools till the time the air quality improves, in view of the best interest of children."

