Delight And Dismay As Colombia's Petro Marks One Year In Office

Published August 08, 2023

Villapinz�n , Colombia, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :While Colombian farmer Crisanto celebrates finally getting the deed to his land, widow Yaneth believes an increased laxness in security contributed to the murder of her policeman husband.

One year after Gustavo Petro became Colombia's first left-wing president, the country is as polarized as ever, with his successes overshadowed by corruption scandals and persistent insecurity.

Petro, 63, came to power vowing to shake up a country long ruled by a conservative elite, and dogged by massive social inequality and decades of armed conflict with armed groups and drug traffickers.

He launched an ambitious plan to negotiate with a variety of armed groups -- guerrillas, paramilitaries, and criminal gangs -- in his quest for "total peace," signing various ceasefires, some of which later collapsed.

"Petro's arrival created very high expectations, people imagined that everything was going to change and disappointment is deep," said Eugenie Richard, an analyst at the Externado University.

The president's popularity has plummeted to 34 percent, according to a June poll.

Petro's main support came from the marginalized and the youth, drawn to his promises to tackle hunger and inequality, and his grassroots supporters still believe he can transform the country.

