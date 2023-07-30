Delight for Norway as floodgates open to keep World Cup dream alive

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Norway coach Hege Riise was delighted to see her side finally click in attack after a 6-0 hammering of the Philippines on Sunday took them through to the last 16 at the Women's World Cup at the expense of co-hosts New Zealand.

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway demolished the tournament debutants at Eden Park, and that scoreline allowed them to overtake New Zealand on goal difference.

Switzerland finished on top of Group A after a 0-0 draw in Dunedin with New Zealand, who went out along with a Philippines side who finished Sunday's game with 10 players.

Norway had failed to score in their first two matches at the tournament, a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand followed by a goalless draw against the Swiss.

Those results meant they had to beat the Philippines and the floodgates opened as Roman Haug scored twice early on.

Caroline Graham Hansen made it 3-0 before Alicia Barker scored an own goal and Guro Reiten added a penalty as Norway came to life.

Roman Haug completed her hat-trick late on and also hit the post at the death.

"We have been talking quite a bit about how scoring the first goal would release us," said Riise, whose side went ahead inside six minutes and never looked back.

"We know that we are strong in attack and today was the day when we got the first goal and then we knew we could score more." Norway advanced to a last-16 tie in Wellington next Saturday against whoever tops Group C between Japan and Spain.

Switzerland will head to Auckland to face the Group C runners-up the same day.

Norway were again without star striker Ada Hegerberg, with the former Ballon d'Or winner still recovering from a groin injury.

However, Riise recalled Graham Hansen after controversially dropping the Barcelona winger in the last match.

Graham Hansen had complained of being disrespected and there have been reports of discontent in the Norway squad.

"I have not been reading the press. I am trying to focus on what I can do something about, which is to take this team further into the tournament," insisted Riise.

"It was a relief that we came back from a few days that have been hard for all of us." - Roman Haug hat-trick - Roman Haug, the 24-year-old Roma forward, again filled in for Hegerberg and she opened the scoring by hooking a Thea Bjelde cross over goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel and into the net.

The second goal arrived in similar fashion in the 17th minute.

This time Vilde Boe Risa delivered a high ball into the box for Roman Haug to send a header looping over the goalkeeper.

Graham Hansen made it 3-0 in the 31st minute with a great long-range strike as the Philippines, with eight US-born players in their starting line-up, were totally overrun.

The fourth goal arrived three minutes after half-time when Barker turned Frida Maanum's low cross into her own net.

Moments later the Canadian referee awarded a penalty after reviewing a challenge on Reiten by Jaclyn Sawicki. Reiten comfortably stroked home the spot-kick.

Salt was rubbed into Filipino wounds as substitute Sofia Harrison, another of their US-born contingent, was shown a red card following a VAR review for a late challenge on Bjelde.

Roman Haug then got her third and Norway's sixth when she headed home a Reiten cross in injury time.

"They picked us apart," admitted Philippines coach Alen Stajcic.

"We tried all the way to the end. I am proud of the heart and spirit of our team."In Dunedin, New Zealand came closest to scoring in front of a sell-out crowd when Jacqui Hand rattled the post on 24 minutes.

The home side pushed in vain for a winner and many of their players were in tears as their elimination was confirmed.