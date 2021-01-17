UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deliveroo Targets $7 Billion Valuation For IPO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Deliveroo targets $7 billion valuation for IPO

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :British meals delivery company Deliveroo, boosted by demand during the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it was targeting a stock market listing after a fundraising round valued the company at more than $7.0 billion.

Deliveroo said in a statement that it had raised more than $180 million from its existing investors, "valuing the business at over $7 billion".

"This investment comes ahead of a potential initial public offering and reflects strong demand... given the significant growth potential in the online food delivery sector in which consumer adoption is accelerating," it said.

No date was set for the IPO, but Bloomberg news said it was expected in or around April.

London-based Deliveroo works with 140,000 restaurants in 800 cities to deliver meals to customers' homes, and has seen demand soar in line with other home-delivery companies as much of the world has been subject to lockdowns to tackle the pandemic.

But its business has come under scrutiny, including in France and Spain, as its freelance delivery riders complain of exploitative practices.

Related Topics

World Business France Company Spain April Sunday Market From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

45 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.