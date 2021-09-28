UrduPoint.com

Delivery Driver Charged With Murder Of UK Teacher

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Delivery driver charged with murder of UK teacher

London, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A 36-year-old delivery driver appeared in court in Britain on Tuesday, charged with the murder of a young Primary school teacher whose death sparked renewed calls to improve women's safety.

Sabina Nessa's death, like that of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March, put pressure on the government to do more to protect women and girls in public spaces.

Koci Selamaj, who is of Albanian origin, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of Nessa, 28, and charged on Monday evening.

Nessa's body was found in southeast London on September 18. She disappeared after walking through a park to meet a friend the previous day.

Selamaj appeared in court in northwest London and followed proceedings via an Albanian interpreter.

His lawyer indicated he would plead not guilty. The case was adjourned and Selamaj was remanded in custody until another hearing at the Central Criminal Court Thursday.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of Nessa last Friday, as her death prompted fresh calls to protect women in Britain.

Everard was killed as she was walking home in south London in March. A former Metropolitan Police officer has since admitted her kidnap, rape and murder.

He is due to be sentenced this week.

