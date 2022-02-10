UrduPoint.com

Delivery Hero Shares Plunge As Investors Lose Appetite

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Delivery Hero shares plunge as investors lose appetite

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The food-ordering group Delivery Hero dropped sharply on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after publishing results and forecasts on Thursday that disappointed investors.

Delivery Hero's share price fell by up to 30 percent in trading and sat at around minus 26 percent at 12:45 pm local time (1145 GMT), the biggest drop on record for the company.

While sales on the group's platforms exceeded expectations, the operating profit margin on those sales was below Delivery Hero's minus-two-percent target, finishing the year at minus 2.2 percent.

The Berlin-based company sees the same measure falling between minus one and minus 1.2 percent in 2022, putting off the prospect of reaching profitability this year.

Food-delivery services, which benefited from people staying home more in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, have struggled as health restrictions have fallen away and diners return to restaurants.

The company, which joined Germany's blue-chip DAX index in August 2020, has struggled to convince investors, with the group's share price dropping by around 50 percent over the past year.

For the coming year the company has set itself the aim of increasing sales on its platforms to between 44 billion Euros and 45 billion euros ($51 billion).

The target is up on the firm's 2021 result of 35 billion euros, but below the figure of 48 billion euros expected by analysts.

"With steady growth rates and an increasing contribution margin of own-delivery, it is clear that our business model works," Delivery Hero's chief financial officer Emmanuel Thomassin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Business Company Germany Frankfurt Same Price August 2020 From Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

13 seconds ago
 France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

14 seconds ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

16 seconds ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

17 seconds ago
 MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

19 seconds ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>