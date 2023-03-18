UrduPoint.com

Delivery Of Free Flour Under Special Ramazan Package Gets Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Upon the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the implementation process over provision of free flour to the needy under special Ramazan package has commenced.

The delivery of free flour was being made in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

As per prime minister's direction, free flour (atta) would be provided to the poor families during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

From 25th of Shaban to 25th of Ramazan, each poor family would get three bags of flour.

The prime minister had also directed the provincial governments to extend the facility to the poor people.

He had desired the preparation of a special Ramazan package to provide relief to the poor people from the price hike.

