Delta Accounts For Nearly 90 Percent Of New Moscow Covid Cases: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Delta accounts for nearly 90 percent of new Moscow Covid cases: mayor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday that the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India represents almost 90 percent of new cases in the Russian capital.

"The latest data we have received is that 89.3 percent are sick with a mutated coronavirus, the so-called 'Delta,'" Sobyanin told Russian television, after Moscow recorded a pandemic high for new daily cases.

