Delta Air Lines orders up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX jets

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:Boeing and Delta Air Lines on Monday announced the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals.

Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets, and selecting the largest member of the 737 MAX family with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 percent to 30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces.