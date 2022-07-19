UrduPoint.com

Delta Air Lines Orders Up To 130 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Delta Air Lines orders up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX jets

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:Boeing and Delta Air Lines on Monday announced the U.S. carrier will modernize its single-aisle fleet with the highly efficient 737 MAX to meet demand as well as its long-term sustainability goals.

Delta is ordering 100 737-10 jets, and selecting the largest member of the 737 MAX family with options for an additional 30 airplanes.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.

The 737-10 will provide Delta Air Lines with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 percent to 30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces.

Related Topics

Family Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

3 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.