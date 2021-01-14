Delta Air Lines reports $12.4 bn 2020 loss on pandemic hit

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Delta Air Lines reported another quarterly loss Thursday to conclude what its CEO called "the toughest year in Delta's history" following the hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid depressed traffic levels, Delta's loss for all of 2020 was $12.4 billion.

The big US carrier suffered a $755 million loss in the latest quarter as revenues plunged 65 percent to $4.0 billion.