UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delta Reports Hefty Loss As Covid-19 Clouds Outlook

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Delta reports hefty loss as Covid-19 clouds outlook

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Despite aggressive cost-cutting moves, Delta Air Lines reported a hefty loss Tuesday and said the timing of a full industry recovery remained clouded by the coronavirus pandemic.

The big US carrier has steadily worked to reduce its daily cash-burn, but still suffered a $5.4 billion loss in the third quarter following a 76 percent plunge in revenues to $3.1 billion.

Company officials said they had seen some positive booking momentum heading into the holiday season, but a real recovery depends on a comeback in business travel and the end of travel quarantines for Covid-19.

Some industry officials say a full recovery could take two years or more.

"That will only come with widespread advances by the medical community and offices reopening, which many expect will start to happen in the first half of next year," said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

Bastian said he was confident that business travel would resume in the long-term, but perhaps at a 10 to 20 percent lower level due to Zoom and other technologies that allow for remote meetings.

He remained confident that gloomy forecasts will again be proven off-base since in the past "business travel has come back stronger than anyone anticipated," he said.

The company is working with authorities to allow for more rapid coronavirus testing at airports with the goal of eliminating the need for travelers to quarantine upon entry, he said.

Delta has avoided mass layoffs announced by competitors American and United Airlines, as voluntary retirements and furloughs have allowed it to lower daily cash burn to $18 million in September from $100 million in March.

But Delta has roughly 1,700 pilots more than it needs and will undertake furloughs in November if no deal is reached with the pilots union.

United Airlines last month reached an agreement with its union to avert furloughs, which involved cutting hours.

Delta shares fell 1.9 percent to $32.03 in afternoon trading.

Related Topics

Business Company March September November From Agreement Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

56 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.