Delta spread sparks fears for sports events as Russia fights record cases

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Russia's Saint Petersburg posted record Covid-19 deaths Monday as it prepares to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final despite the spread of the Delta variant, which is fuelling infection surges around the world and causing a headache for major sporting events.

While wealthy countries have started bringing down infections through rapid vaccination drives, outbreaks are still raging from Bangladesh to South America with the spread of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

The strain, now in 85 countries, is the most contagious of any Covid-19 variant so far identified, the World Health Organization says.

The surge has caused alarm for the Euro 2020 football tournament taking place in numerous locations throughout Europe.

A top European Commission official on Monday voiced "doubts" about Covid-hit Britain hosting the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley and urged UEFA to "analyse" the choice of venue.

The UK is struggling with a sharp upsurge of the Delta variant fuelling an infection rate four times higher than in the European Union.

But the government has rejected any suggestion of the final matches being played anywhere else.

Margaritis Schinas, a European Commission vice-president, said he could not see the sense of the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 and July 11 final being played in London before large crowds.

Despite the concerns, Britain's new health minister said the government was intent on lifting all of England's virus restrictions on July 19 as planned.

"No date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid. Because we know we cannot simply eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it," Sajid Javid told parliament.

"We also know that people and businesses need certainty, so I want every step to be irreversible. The restrictions on our freedom must come to an end."Britain has been one of the worst affected countries in the world by the pandemic, registering some 128,000 deaths.