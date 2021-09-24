UrduPoint.com

Delta Variant Identified In Harbin's COVID-19 Resurgence

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

Delta variant identified in Harbin's COVID-19 resurgence

HARBIN, Sept. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) --:The virus strain behind the latest COVID-19 infections in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been identified as the Delta variant, local authorities said Friday.

The finding was based on gene sequencing of the virus from the city's first group of COVID-19 patients in the latest resurgence emerging on Tuesday, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Harbin reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

All the new confirmed COVID-19 patients on Thursday were found when they were put under centralized quarantine or underwent citywide nucleic acid testing, the headquarters said.

The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Harbin had reported a total of 26 local COVID-19 infections.

