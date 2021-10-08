UrduPoint.com

Delta Wave Tossed Wrench Into US Job Market In September

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now.

Schools shed jobs and the bars and restaurants that have become a barometer of the virus' threat to business added barely any positions in the Labor Department's September employment report, which at best presented a mixed verdict on the state of the world's largest economy.

The unemployment rate ticked down more than expected to 4.8 percent, and the last two months' jobs gains have been revised upwards, underlining that the United States has come a long way from the devastating weeks last year when Covid-19 caused tens of millions to lose their jobs.

Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat, and the data underscores how the virus's fast-spreading variant may complicate those plans.

"The jobs numbers are worse than we would like but better than they look," Jason Furman, who teaches economics at Harvard University after working in Democratic former president Barack Obama's White House, said on Twitter.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the report "additional proof of the need for Democrats' jobs-creating Build Back Better agenda" while the Republican National Committee tweeted: "Joe Biden has failed Americans."Analysts agree on one thing: The data is likely enough for the Federal Reserve to begin slowing its massive purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the country through the pandemic, as they signaled they could do later this year.

"With debt ceiling shenanigans pushed back until December 3, the road is clear for an announcement at the November" meeting of the Fed's policy committee, Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics said.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Business Twitter White House Road Nancy Oxford United States May September November December Democrats Market From Best Million Jobs Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding area ..

Efforts under way to make Murree, surrounding areas ideal tourist resort: Commis ..

11 minutes ago
 Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake ..

Nation marked 16th anniversary of 2005 earthquake as 'National Day for Raising A ..

11 minutes ago
 President launches breast cancer awareness campaig ..

President launches breast cancer awareness campaign

11 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Ts ..

US Supreme Court Has Until Late June to Rule on Tsarnaev Case

11 minutes ago
 Parliament is the forum to resolve political probl ..

Parliament is the forum to resolve political problems: Ali Muhammad

11 minutes ago
 US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue ..

US, Mexico Launch New High-Level Security Dialogue in Mexico City on Friday

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.