Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now.

Schools shed jobs and the bars and restaurants that have become a barometer of the virus' threat to business added barely any positions in the Labor Department's September employment report, which at best presented a mixed verdict on the state of the world's largest economy.

The unemployment rate ticked down more than expected to 4.8 percent, and the last two months' jobs gains have been revised upwards, underlining that the United States has come a long way from the devastating weeks last year when Covid-19 caused tens of millions to lose their jobs.

Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat, and the data underscores how the virus's fast-spreading variant may complicate those plans.

"The jobs numbers are worse than we would like but better than they look," Jason Furman, who teaches economics at Harvard University after working in Democratic former president Barack Obama's White House, said on Twitter.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the report "additional proof of the need for Democrats' jobs-creating Build Back Better agenda" while the Republican National Committee tweeted: "Joe Biden has failed Americans."Analysts agree on one thing: The data is likely enough for the Federal Reserve to begin slowing its massive purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the country through the pandemic, as they signaled they could do later this year.

"With debt ceiling shenanigans pushed back until December 3, the road is clear for an announcement at the November" meeting of the Fed's policy committee, Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics said.