Demands for online hailing services rebound in H2, 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Demands for online ride-hailing services in China bounced back in the second half of 2020 as the user base went up 7.4 percent compared with the first six months, according to a report on the country's internet development.

As many people worked from home amid COVID outbreaks, the online ride-hailing user base shrank to 340 million in June 2020, representing 84.1 percent of the figure in the same month of the previous year, said the report released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

The recovery of online ride-hailing services came along with China's success in taming the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the report.