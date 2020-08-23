UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demare Crowned French Road Race Champion For A Third Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Demare crowned French road race champion for a third time

GrandChamp, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Groupama-FDJ)'s Arnaud Demare won the French national road race title for the third time on Sunday.

Demare, already a champion in 2014 and 2017 as well as being a two-time Tour de France stage winner, reeled in Julian Alaphilippe before outstripping Bryan Coquard in a sprint finish in the 238km course in Brittany.

Demare, 28, missed on selection for his team's squad for the August 28-September 20 Tour de France, which has been built around Thibaut Pinot.

Related Topics

France Road Bryan August Sunday 2017 Race

Recent Stories

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

8 minutes ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

23 minutes ago

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

2 hours ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

3 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.