Demare Crowned French Road Race Champion For A Third Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:50 PM
GrandChamp, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Groupama-FDJ)'s Arnaud Demare won the French national road race title for the third time on Sunday.
Demare, already a champion in 2014 and 2017 as well as being a two-time Tour de France stage winner, reeled in Julian Alaphilippe before outstripping Bryan Coquard in a sprint finish in the 238km course in Brittany.
Demare, 28, missed on selection for his team's squad for the August 28-September 20 Tour de France, which has been built around Thibaut Pinot.