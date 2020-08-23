Demare crowned French road race champion for a third time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GrandChamp, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Groupama-FDJ)'s Arnaud Demare won the French national road race title for the third time on Sunday.

Demare, already a champion in 2014 and 2017 as well as being a two-time Tour de France stage winner, reeled in Julian Alaphilippe before outstripping Bryan Coquard in a sprint finish in the 238km course in Brittany.

Demare, 28, missed on selection for his team's squad for the August 28-September 20 Tour de France, which has been built around Thibaut Pinot.