Dembele Double As Lyon Stun Man City 3-1 To Reach Champions League Semi-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Dembele double as Lyon stun Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semi-finals

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon stunned Manchester City 3-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.

The French outsiders will face five-time winners Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 24th-minute lead before Kevin De Bruyne levelled on 69 minutes.

But Dembele restored Lyon's lead in the 79th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute, and added the killer blow three minutes from time.

