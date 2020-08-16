Dembele Double As Lyon Stun Man City 3-1 To Reach Champions League Semi-finals
Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice as Lyon stunned Manchester City 3-1 to reach the Champions League semi-finals on Saturday.
The French outsiders will face five-time winners Bayern Munich for a place in the final.
Maxwel Cornet gave Lyon a 24th-minute lead before Kevin De Bruyne levelled on 69 minutes.
But Dembele restored Lyon's lead in the 79th minute, just moments after coming on as a substitute, and added the killer blow three minutes from time.