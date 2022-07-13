Dembele trains with Barca as new deal moves closer

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:Ousmane Dembele and FC Barcelona appear to be on the verge of confirming the French international winger's new contract after he trained with the first-team squad on Tuesday.

Dembele, who joined Barca in 2017, is officially still a free agent after his previous contract with Barcelona expired on June 30th after months of talks failed to see the club and player reach an agreement over a new deal.

However, the player's willingness to accept a pay cut in the region of 40 percent means that talks continued, and the press reported that he will sign a new two-year contract until June 2024.

Dembele's appearance at training is a surprise, but it was revealed in a photo posted by Barca striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the dressing room following Tuesday's session. The photo shows Dembele sitting between teammates, Samuel Umtiti and new signing Franck Kessie, a clear sign that his new deal is likely to be made official in the very near future.