UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demise Of Uncle Surgum Saddened Entire Nation:DG PNCA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Demise of Uncle Surgum saddened entire nation:DG PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr. Fouzia Saeed on Saturday said that the sudden demise of famous ventriloquist Farooq Qaisar (uncle sargam) has saddened us all and the entire nation is in deep sorrow and grief.

He was a man of vision who wrote and spoke to highlight evil characters and pointed out the weaknesses in our social life, said a press release issued here.

His un-matchable, remarkable, undeniable and universal characters have played a vital role in educating people. The unforgettable Farooq Qaisar will remained alive through his writings and acting.

He has international recognition for his contribution to the art world. He joined PNCA's national puppet theatre on the special request of doctor Fozia Saeed and remained associated with PNCA's puppet team providing guidance in promoting puppetry art despite of his deteriorating health and CORONA pandemic.

Recently the government awarded Nishaan-E-Imtiaz on recommendation of PNCA. People from all walks of life have widely condoled his death which shows his popularity and respect in the masses, people like him are born in centuries and their legacy lives forever.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Doctor Man All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

18 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.