'Democracy Is Fragile,' Biden Says After Trump Acquittal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 10:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Saturday that despite Donald Trump's acquittal in the US Capitol insurrection trial the charges against him are not in dispute and the attack shows "democracy is fragile.

""While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute," Biden said after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant," Biden said in a statement after Trump's trial on charges he incited the mob that overran Congress on January 6.

