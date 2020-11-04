Democrat Joe Biden to speak at 0530 GMT Wednesday: campaign

Wilmington, United States, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden was to make a statement early Wednesday in his home city of Wilmington, his campaign said, with the White House hopeful locked in a tight race against US President Donald Trump.

Biden was to deliver remarks around 0530 GMT, hours after many polls across the country closed.

Several battleground states that were expected to decide the election winner were still up in the air, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.