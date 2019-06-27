UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Candidates Begin 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Democratic candidates begin 1st 2020 presidential debate

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Ten Democrats stepped into the national spotlight Wednesday to kick off their party's first debate of the 2020 presidential race, with Elizabeth Warren taking center stage arguing that her progressive policies can defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

The two-hour prime-time showdown presents Democrats like former congressman Beto O'Rourke and Senator Cory Booker with an opportunity to shine before an audience of millions early in the grueling nomination race.

But it is also seen as a warm-up event 24 hours before another 10 candidates take the stage, including frontrunning ex-vice president Joe Biden and his current top challenger, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as candidates near the top of the pack like Senator Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

