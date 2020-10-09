'Democratic deficit' as foreigners barred from Vienna council vote

Vienna, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Vienna residents will elect the city council on Sunday but almost a third of them will not vote as they are foreigners, sparking criticism that the ballot is inherently unfair.

Austria has one of the highest proportions of foreign residents in the EU. In the cosmopolitan capital, almost a third of 1.9 million residents are non-Austrian nationals and they do not have voting rights apart from local elections in their district.

Some of them could be found at a mock polling station on one of Vienna's main shopping streets set up by an anti-racism NGO to draw attention to their plight.

Among them is Moritz Knoll, who can't vote even though he was born in Austria.

"I can't vote because I've been a German citizen since birth," he says, adding: "If you pay taxes to the Austrian state I think you should be able to vote." Also in line to cast a mock ballot is Kelly Ortega, a Colombian woman in her thirties.

Ortega has lived in Austria for nine years but says applying for Austrian citizenship would mean "losing a part of my identity".

Austria only allows dual citizenship in exceptional cases so those who apply have to renounce their other nationality.

Sociologist Rainer Bauboeck said this was one reason why on average only seven foreigners out of 1,000 become Austrian citizens every year.

As a result, there are certain districts where only a minority of those of voting age are actually eligible to go to the polls.

Asked about this at a recent campaign event, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPOe), said that there were other ways for foreigners to get involved in civic life.

Ludwig, who is the overwhelming favourite to win re-election, told AFP that in any case the question of voting rights for foreigners was "a decision that rests with central government".