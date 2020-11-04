Democratic hopes to flip US Senate dim as red wall holds for now

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite retaining the House of Representatives, the path for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate narrowed sharply early Wednesday after two key Republicans facing tough reelection battles claimed victory.

Democrats flipped two US Senate seats in western Colorado and Arizona states on Tuesday, networks projected.

But the blue wave that many Democrats predicted may have crested there, potentially falling short of the three to four seat gains they needed to take control of Congress's upper chamber.

Republicans ousted a vulnerable Democrat in Alabama, and the GOP stood their ground in other key races, often defying polls that warned how President Donald Trump could be a drag on GOP incumbents defending vulnerable Senate seats.

Senator Lindsey Graham -- under intense pressure after overseeing the controversial confirmation process of a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote -- fought back a fierce challenge from African-American Jaime Harrison in the conservative bastion of South Carolina.

"We didn't get the result at the ballot box that we wanted, but we showed courage and determination," Harrison, an African American candidate who had raised record amounts of campaign funding, said in a statement.

Republicans fared well elsewhere too, including Kentucky -- where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily prevailed -- Texas and Montana.