UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Hopes To Flip US Senate Dim As Red Wall Holds For Now

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Democratic hopes to flip US Senate dim as red wall holds for now

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite retaining the House of Representatives, the path for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate narrowed sharply early Wednesday after two key Republicans facing tough reelection battles claimed victory.

Democrats flipped two US Senate seats in western Colorado and Arizona states on Tuesday, networks projected.

But the blue wave that many Democrats predicted may have crested there, potentially falling short of the three to four seat gains they needed to take control of Congress's upper chamber.

Republicans ousted a vulnerable Democrat in Alabama, and the GOP stood their ground in other key races, often defying polls that warned how President Donald Trump could be a drag on GOP incumbents defending vulnerable Senate seats.

Senator Lindsey Graham -- under intense pressure after overseeing the controversial confirmation process of a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote -- fought back a fierce challenge from African-American Jaime Harrison in the conservative bastion of South Carolina.

"We didn't get the result at the ballot box that we wanted, but we showed courage and determination," Harrison, an African American candidate who had raised record amounts of campaign funding, said in a statement.

Republicans fared well elsewhere too, including Kentucky -- where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily prevailed -- Texas and Montana.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Vote Trump Montana Chamber May Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

14 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

26 minutes ago

Mina Rashid bags &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

41 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

57 minutes ago

People of Determination design, develop wheel choc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.