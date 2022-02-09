UrduPoint.com

Democratic-led US States Roll Back Mask Mandates

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Democratic-led US states roll back mask mandates

New York, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Several Democratic-run US states have announced plans to lift mask mandates in indoor places and schools, as coronavirus infections decline in America.

The announcements signal a move towards a policy of accepting Covid-19 as part of everyday life.

Mask-wearing became a political battleground in the United States in the early days of the pandemic.

Many Democratic governors enforced strict mandates, while Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida banned the enforcement of face coverings.

California governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday evening that the state's indoor mask mandate would end for vaccinated residents on February 15.

California's "case rate has decreased by 65 percent since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state," tweeted Newsom.

"Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted," he added.

Newsom's announcement came after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced that children and staff would not need to wear masks in schools from March 7.

"This is not a declaration of victory as much as an acknowledgment that we can responsibly live with this thing," he said, referring to the coronavirus.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said he was recommending that school boards drop mandatory mask-wearing in schools after February 28.

Delaware governor John Carney announced that his state's indoor mask mandate would expire on Friday, and that masks in schools will end by March 31.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago," he wrote on Twitter.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she "will lift mask requirements no later than March 31.

" New York, the early epicenter of America's outbreak in spring 2020, hasn't officially announced plans to lift Covid restrictions, but Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to end the city's indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing multiple people briefed on the decision.

The varying measures highlight the disparate nature of mask rules, which can differ between local authorities in the heavily defederalized country.

The lifting of the mandates still allows individual school boards to require masks if they want to.

But the mandates' revocation appears to be out of sync with guidance from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which Joe Biden's administration follows.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they are "in an area of substantial or high transmission." Wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States.

The CDC also requires masks inside US transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

The United States is currently recording about 73,000 new cases a day, down from a peak of about 800,000 a day in early January, according to the CDC.

More than 900,000 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

Despite falling numbers of new cases linked to the Omicron variant, daily deaths are still averaging 2,300, according to government figures.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter New York Florida United States January February March 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

9 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

9 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

9 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

9 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>