UrduPoint.com

Democrats Delay Vote On Giant Infrastructure Package: House Leader

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Democrats delay vote on giant infrastructure package: House leader

Washington, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Democrats withdrew a promised vote late Thursday on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to transform America's transport networks and internet access after failing to win enough support from their own lawmakers.

"Members are advised that no further votes are expected in the House tonight," the office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement.

