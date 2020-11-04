Democrats flip US Senate seat in Colorado

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Colorado former governor John Hickenlooper defeated a sitting Republican in the US Senate on Tuesday, flipping the seat to the Democrats as the party aims to snatch control of the upper chamber of Congress.

Hickenlooper, a 68-year-old businessman and geologist and former presidential hopeful, handily defeated one-term Senator Cory Gardner, with Fox news and NBC News calling the race.

Republicans are scrambling to preserve their 53-47 Senate majority. Democrats would need to gain four seats to seize control of the chamber -- or three seats if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House, as a US vice president breaks a tie in the Senate in the event of a 50-50 vote.