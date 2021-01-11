UrduPoint.com
Democrats Forge Ahead To Impeach Trump, Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :US Democrats said Sunday they would push to remove President Donald Trump from office during the final days of his administration after his supporters' violent attack on the Capitol, with some Republicans supporting the move.

Trump could face a historic second impeachment before the January 20 inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden, at a time when the United States is hit by a surging pandemic, a flagging economy and searing division.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said there would be a resolution on Monday calling for the cabinet to remove Trump as unfit for office under the Constitution's 25th amendment.

If Vice President Mike Pence does not agree to invoke the amendment, "we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation" in the House, Pelosi said.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she added.

Trump was already impeached once by the Democratic-controlled House in December 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian president to dig up political dirt on Biden.

He was acquitted by the Republican-majority Senate.

Though time is running short, Democrats likely have the votes in the House to impeach Trump again and could draw increased Republican support for the move.

But they are unlikely to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump in the 100-member Senate and remove him from office.

