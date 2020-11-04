UrduPoint.com
Democrats Gather In Biden's Home Town Ahead Of Speech

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Wilmington, United States, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Supporters of White House hopeful Joe Biden began gathering nervously late Tuesday for an election night event like no other.

Shortly after 10:00 PM (0200 GMT Wednesday), a trickle of cars started to arrive for a socially distanced drive-in in the parking lot of the Chase Center in the Democrat's hometown.

Some 200 to 300 cars are expected for the event, where Biden and running mate Kamala Harris -- joined by their spouses Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff -- will address supporters from an outdoor stage.

With early projected results inconclusive, arrivals in the parking lot were slow. When people did arrive, they stood around anxiously watching results come in on giant screens.

Among the first to get there was 37-year-old Rossana Arteaga-Lorenza, who came with her young son. She had Biden-Harris stickers on her car and US flags hanging out of the window.

"I'm excited to be here," she told AFP, through the window of the driver's seat.

"If Joe Biden becomes president, I will be extremely happy. We are hopeful for a better future for our country."

