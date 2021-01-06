UrduPoint.com
Democrats Hopeful In Georgia Fight For Control Of Senate

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Atlanta, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Hopeful Democrats were scenting victory Tuesday night in two knife-edge runoff races in Georgia that are set to determine the balance of power in the US Senate under Joe Biden's presidency.

The hard-fought races have brought the international spotlight onto this southern state, nine weeks after the most tumultuous American election in two decades.

Democrats need both their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, to prevail in order to snatch the Senate from the Republicans. Outgoing President Donald Trump's party needs either Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue to hold their seat to preserve its majority.

With more than three quarters of precincts reporting, the two races were within a percentage point.

Both Republicans were narrowly ahead, but US media reported that many of the outstanding votes were in metropolitan Atlanta, a major Democratic stronghold.

That was enough for Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar to declare: "Georgia will make history again." "Wow. I think we're gonna win," tweeted Rufus Gifford, a former ambassador who was deputy head of Biden's 2020 campaign.

Georgia officials have said results may not be known until Wednesday or later, but they have also reported the runoffs have been "running smoothly.

" "Georgia -- The nation is looking to you to lead us forward," tweeted President-elect Biden earlier on Tuesday.

"The power is in your hands," wrote the 78-year-old Democrat, who like Trump visited the Peach State to rally supporters on the eve of the vote.

Georgia was voting during a week of high political tensions, with Trump desperately scheming to reverse his election loss.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence is to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Biden as the winner of the White House.

Trump is planning to address a rally near the White House in protest at the certification, with hundreds of supporters in red "Make America Great Again" caps already gathered downtown Tuesday amid a heavy police presence, as shop owners, fearing unrest, boarded up windows.

Trump has urged Pence to "reject fraudulently chosen electors" -- a move the vice president has no legal authority to make -- while dozens of House Republicans and 12 Senate Republicans have separately said they will raise objections to certification, a move doomed to fail.

