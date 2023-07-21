Open Menu

Democrats Lambast Biden Primary Challenger Kennedy Jr

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Democrats tore into anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a congressional hearing Thursday, reprising the most incendiary claims made by the man challenging US President Joe Biden to be the party's 2024 nominee.

Republican hardliner Jim Jordan had invited the Kennedy family scion to testify at a House of Representatives panel on supposed government censorship of conservatives, defying calls to drop the witness over remarks unearthed at the weekend that were widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

Members of the Kennedy family rushed to condemn the candidate -- who is more popular among conservatives than Democrats.

