Democrats Nominate Joe Biden As Presidential Candidate

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Democrats nominate Joe Biden as presidential candidate

Milwaukee, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :US Democrats on Tuesday nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, formally designating the Washington veteran as the party's challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump in the November election.

"Thank you all, it means the world to me and my family -- and I'll see you on Thursday!" Biden said in a live webcast after the vote was complete.

In a unique roll call vote that took place entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic, each of the 50 states and seven territories announced their vote tallies for Biden and for the race's second-place finisher, the progressive Senator Bernie Sanders.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

