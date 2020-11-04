UrduPoint.com
Democrats Retain Control Of House Of Representatives: US Networks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Democrats retain control of House of Representatives: US networks

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, US networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase her party's majority by at least four or five seats in the election, Fox news and NBC News reported.

Such a result would be a boost to Pelosi who has made clear she will seek to roll back several of President Donald Trump's first-term orders or actions if he loses reelection.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

