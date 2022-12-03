Democrats shake up 2024 presidential primary calendar

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Democrats voted on Friday to shake up their presidential primaries Calendar in 2024 to give greater sway to African Americans in choosing the party's White House candidate.

The surprise move came one day after President Joe Biden, who has said he plans another White House run in 2024, suggested changes to the Democratic Party's presidential nominating calendar.

The eyes of the world have traditionally been focused every four years on rural, overwhelmingly white Iowa and tiny New Hampshire as the kickoff states for the months-long process of selecting presidential candidates.

Biden, in a letter on Thursday to the Democratic National Committee's rules and bylaws committee, proposed that the first Democratic Primary of 2024 be held in South Carolina, which has a large Black population.

The committee, in a voice vote, approved the move on Friday with only the members from Iowa and New Hampshire opposing the change. The new calendar will be put to a vote of the full DNC in February 2023.

Biden's victory in the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina in 2020 helped revive his flagging candidacy and propelled the former vice president to the nomination and eventually the White House.

In his letter, Biden said, "You cannot be the Democratic nominee and win a general election unless you have overwhelming support from voters of color -- and that includes Black, Brown and Asian American & Pacific Islander voters.