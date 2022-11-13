UrduPoint.com

Democrats To Maintain Control Of US Senate After Projected Win In Nevada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Democrats to maintain control of US Senate after projected win in Nevada

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Democrats will maintain control of the Senate for another two years after Catherine Cortez Masto became the projected winner Saturday in the US state of Nevada in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the 100-seat chamber of Congress, beat Republican Adam Laxalt.

Democrats will have 50 seats, regardless of what happens in a run-off planned in December in the state of Georgia. Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote. Republicans will have 49 seats.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are headed for a Dec. 6 runoff that will provide the winning party with that seat.

The American vice president serves as president of the Senate and is able to cast tie-breaking votes. Senate tradition has held that control of the chamber in an evenly-split body goes to the party that controls the White House.

Democrats emerged victorious in Arizona as well after Sen. Mark Kelly was reelected.

Control of the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, with projections giving Republicans a slight edge.

Republicans have taken 211 seats while Democrats have grabbed 202 seats, according to The Associated Press.

Either party needs to win 218 seats for a majority.

Related Topics

Senate Vote White House Georgia Chamber December Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

9 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

9 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.