UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats, Trump Administration Reach Deal On Coronavirus Relief: Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Democrats, Trump administration reach deal on coronavirus relief: Pelosi

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that Democrats had reached a deal with the administration of President Donald Trump on a relief package for Americans hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Pelosi said Democrats secured agreement on testing, emergency paid sick leave and family leave related to the epidemic, as well as enhance unemployment insurance.

"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," Pelosi said after days of tense talks with the White House.

The bill will add Federal funds to the Medicaid federal health program, and strengthen food benefits for poor Americans, including those children reliant on free school meals, she said.

Above all, Pelosi said in a statement, "This legislation is about testing, testing, testing.

" "To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. We cannot fight coronavirus effectively unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test free of charge." The legislation is expected to easily pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, but face a hurdle in the Republican-controlled Senate -- though Trump's endorsement could smooth that.

"As the Senate works to pass this bill, the House will begin work on a third emergency response package to protect the health, economic security and well-being of the American people," Pelosi said.

Last week the Congress passed and Trump signed an emergency US $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the social and economic impact of the virus.

Related Topics

Senate Poor White House Trump Nancy Democrats Congress Family All Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

9 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

10 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

10 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.