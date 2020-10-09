Democrats Want Panel To Investigate Trump Capacity To Govern
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:00 AM
Washington, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :US Democrats said Thursday they will introduce a measure creating a commission to evaluate whether Donald Trump or other presidents have the capacity to discharge the duties of their office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said Friday's bill would "help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government."