Democrats Win Second Georgia Race, Ensuring US Senate Control: Networks
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM
Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Democrat Jon Ossoff clinched victory in the second Georgia Senate runoff, US networks projected Wednesday, guaranteeing his party control of the body.
Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with a nearly 25,000-vote margin, or 0.
56 percent, with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, NBC and ABC projected.
His win, after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a parallel runoff election Tuesday, gave both parties 50 seats in the Senate.
With the chamber evenly split, Democratic Vice-president elect Kamala Harris will play the role of the tie-breaker, giving Democrats control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.