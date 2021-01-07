UrduPoint.com
Democrats Win Second Georgia Race, Ensuring US Senate Control: Networks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Democrats win second Georgia race, ensuring US Senate control: networks

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Democrat Jon Ossoff clinched victory in the second Georgia Senate runoff, US networks projected Wednesday, guaranteeing his party control of the body.

Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue with a nearly 25,000-vote margin, or 0.

56 percent, with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, NBC and ABC projected.

His win, after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in a parallel runoff election Tuesday, gave both parties 50 seats in the Senate.

With the chamber evenly split, Democratic Vice-president elect Kamala Harris will play the role of the tie-breaker, giving Democrats control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.

