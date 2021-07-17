UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demolition Of Indian Village Stepped Up Despite UN Protest

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Demolition of Indian village stepped up despite UN protest

Faridabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian authorities on Saturday pursued the demolition of thousands of homes in a village near New Delhi despite protests by rights activists and UN experts.

Bulldozers and earth movers began the operation this week at Khori, a settlement of tens of thousands of people near the Delhi border that the Supreme Court has ruled is protected forest land and must be cleared.

Activists say the migrant workers and poor labourers have been there for more than 30 years and that the forest was destroyed by mining decades ago.

Police set up barricades Friday to stop journalists and others from entering the area, which the court said should be cleared by July 19.

But huge piles of brick debris and other rubble, cupboards, beds and utensils could be seen from outside strewn around.

Activists say there were at least 5,000 homes in the settlement, which had its own schools and places of worship.

"The land was being used for mining and after mining was banned it was sold to the villagers by 'mafia' criminals," said Vimal Bhai of the non-profit National Alliance of People's Movements, which has worked with the residents.

"The poor villagers are paying the price for the inadequacies of the government and poor policy making.

" Before the demolition started, electricity and water supplies were cut off to the homes and even water tankers were not allowed in.

Residents said there was a showdown with baton-wielding police when the bulldozers moved in. Police denied there was any violence.

In a statement, rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council on Friday urged authorities to halt the mass eviction.

"We find it extremely worrying that India's highest court, which has in the past led the protection of housing rights, is now leading evictions placing people at risk of internal displacement and even homelessness," they said.

The experts said the demolition would add to hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of children and young mothers affected.

On Friday, police sent away journalists including an AFP team, citing safety and the "tense atmosphere" at the settlement, which comprises basic and unplastered red brick houses.

The settlement is in Haryana state which has set up a rehousing programme. Activists say most residents will not qualify for the housing as they do not have proper paperwork. The state made no immediate comment on the demolition.

Related Topics

India Delhi Supreme Court Police United Nations Electricity Poor Water Young New Delhi Alliance Price July Border Criminals From Government Court Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

2 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

2 minutes ago

Five polling stations set up in sargodha for AJK e ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 pin trading center launched

2 minutes ago

Police arrest drug peddler with marijuana in HYDER ..

2 minutes ago

Rain wind thundershower likely in Punjab, KP,GB: M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.