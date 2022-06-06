Demonizing China becomes boring, prone to ridicule

HONG KONG, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Demonizing China has become boring and prone to ridicule, the Asia Times has reported.

"Many countries, including Sri Lanka, Solomon Islands and others, are telling the U.S. to mind its own business when dealing with China," said the article published on Tuesday.

The fact of the matter is that many so-called American "allies" are not on the same page of the U.S.

government on China, it said.

China has never committed a fraction of the misdeeds that the United States has accused it of, and it has made inroads in winning the hearts and minds of many developing nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, said the article.

"Tough talk and deeds will not deter China's rise," as the article concluded, suggesting that dialogue is a sensible option to address the differences between the United States and China.