UrduPoint.com

Demonizing China Becomes Boring, Prone To Ridicule

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Demonizing China becomes boring, prone to ridicule

HONG KONG, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Demonizing China has become boring and prone to ridicule, the Asia Times has reported.

"Many countries, including Sri Lanka, Solomon Islands and others, are telling the U.S. to mind its own business when dealing with China," said the article published on Tuesday.

The fact of the matter is that many so-called American "allies" are not on the same page of the U.S.

government on China, it said.

China has never committed a fraction of the misdeeds that the United States has accused it of, and it has made inroads in winning the hearts and minds of many developing nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, said the article.

"Tough talk and deeds will not deter China's rise," as the article concluded, suggesting that dialogue is a sensible option to address the differences between the United States and China.

Related Topics

Africa Business Sri Lanka China Same Solomon Islands United States Government Asia

Recent Stories

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

4 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

22 minutes ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.